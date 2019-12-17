Feds Accuse CVS, Omnicare Of Prescription Fraud Scheme

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- The federal government on Tuesday accused CVS Health Corp. and Omnicare Inc. of doling out noncontrolled medications to residents of long-term care centers without signed prescriptions and then submitting fraudulent claims to Medicaid and Tricare in violation of the False Claims Act. CVS-owned Omnicare routinely dispensed drugs to at least 1,766 residential centers across the country from 2010 to 2018 even though prescriptions were expired or unsigned by a treating physician, the U.S. Department of Justice said in its complaint-in-intervention filed in New York federal court. "A pharmacy’s fundamental obligation is to ensure that drugs are dispensed only under the supervision...

