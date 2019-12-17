Court Finds Edward Snowden Violated NDA With New Memoir

Law360, Washington (December 17, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. government got an early win Tuesday in its battle to seize proceeds from former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden's new memoir after a Virginia federal judge ruled that the embattled whistleblower violated his legal obligation to allow federal authorities to vet the book before publication. In a 14-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady sided with the U.S. Department of Justice that Snowden wrongly declined to submit his manuscript for approval to the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency before it was published. The book, "Permanent Record," was released worldwide in September. Snowden, who has been living in exile...

