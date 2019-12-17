Spearmint Rhino Exotic Dancers Ink $3.7M Classification Deal

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- The companies behind the Spearmint Rhino chain of nightclubs will pay $3.65 million to resolve a class action alleging they misclassified exotic dancers as independent contractors rather than employees in order to pay them less, according to a settlement filed Monday in California federal court. The Spearmint Rhino Companies Worldwide Inc., Spearmint Rhino Consulting Worldwide Inc. and Midnight Sun Enterprises Inc. have agreed to make payouts to anyone who "provided nude, semi-nude, and/or bikini entertainment" since Oct. 30, 2017, at the chain's California locations. The dancers will be paid from the $2.6 million that's expected to be left over after the...

