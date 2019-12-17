Vatican Facing Class Action Over Sex Abuse Secrecy Policy

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Catholic Church had a longstanding confidentiality policy regarding sexual abuse allegations against clergymembers that fostered future abuse, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court on Tuesday, the same day Pope Francis abolished the policy. The suit alleges that the Holy See, the governing body of the Catholic Church headed by the pope, had instituted a “pontifical secrecy” policy since at least 1866 that expressly instructed bishops to maintain “strict secrecy and perpetual silence concerning allegations of child sexual abuse,” the complaint stated. “This mandatory secrecy policy, imposed on threat of excommunication, bound bishops and dioceses...

