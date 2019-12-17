LA Times Wants Ex-Columnist's $15M Bias Award Slashed

Law360, Los Angeles (December 17, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Times urged a California judge Tuesday to either slash the “excessive” $15 million awarded to its former sports columnist T.J. Simers or send the age and disability discrimination dispute back to trial, arguing jurors based damages on harm beyond what they were supposed to consider. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, counsel for the newspaper told Superior Court Judge William A. MacLaughlin that the jury in T.J. Simers’ damages trial heard improper testimony that the former columnist experienced severe emotional distress after he resigned from the LA Times because the trial was only supposed to be about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS