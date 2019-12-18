Claims Court Tosses Protest Over $655M Satellite Deal

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has dismissed Peraton Inc.’s protest over a $655 million satellite support contract, saying that its challenge to the Air Force’s initial effort to correct errors it made in awarding the deal to a competitor is moot. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith ruled Tuesday that a dispute over the Air Force’s initial corrective action reopening limited discussions with bidders on their small-business participation percentages, as at least 25% of the work was supposed to go to small-business subcontractors, is no longer an issue because the Air Force has decided to pursue a different correction. In August, the Air...

