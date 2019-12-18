Litigious Copyright Atty Hit With $28K In Fees In Photo Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 1:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ordered copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz to pay more than $28,000 in attorney fees as a sanction in his suit accusing Bauer Media Group USA LLC of illegally publishing photos of model Emily Ratajkowski. The fees are the latest disciplinary problem for Liebowitz, who has earned notoriety for filing more than 1,600 copyright lawsuits over the past four years, leading a separate New York judge to label him a "copyright troll." U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday decided how much to fine Liebowitz after sanctioning him in September over "misleading and evasive conduct" in the Ratajkowski photo case. Liebowitz waited...

