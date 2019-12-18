Boeing Hit With $185M Suit For Faulty And Halted 737s

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:22 PM EST) -- An Irish air transportation company is suing The Boeing Co. for more than $185 million in Illinois federal court, saying Boeing failed to honor a contract for several of its 737 Max 8 planes and misrepresented their safety and airworthiness. Boeing failed to deliver all 22 Max 8 planes under a purchasing contract with Timaero Ireland Ltd., and two plane crashes involving the now-grounded planes show that the aerospace giant also misrepresented their flight readiness to fraudulently induce the contract, Timaero alleges in the suit filed Tuesday. Those crashes, Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, “are a result...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS