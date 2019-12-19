The 1st Amendment Prevailed In Arpaio Defamation Case

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:00 PM EST) -- On Oct. 31, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed a case against three media outlets — CNN, Rolling Stone and HuffPost — and several employees of those outlets, for publishing or broadcasting allegedly defamatory statements regarding Joseph Arpaio’s 2017 criminal contempt of court conviction. Following the dismissal, Arpaio filed a new suit on Nov. 7, which will face similar challenges. Arpaio is no stranger to public controversy. While serving as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, from 1993 to 2017, Arpaio was often criticized for, among other things, his office’s policing tactics in Latino neighborhoods. In one lawsuit against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS