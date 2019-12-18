Justices Urged To Intervene In Abu Ghraib Contractor Case

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:14 PM EST) -- A defense attorneys group urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up a CACI International unit’s petition and rule that denial of derivative sovereign immunity for federal contractors is immediately appealable, in a case over alleged liability for torture at Iraq's notorious Abu Ghraib prison. The right to meaningfully appeal a key pretrial ruling is a significant part of a “fair and efficient” civil justice system, and the importance of that right only grows when a defendant asserts immunity, as CACI Premier Technology Inc. had done, DRI said in its amicus brief. The group represents about 20,000 civil defense and in-house attorneys,...

