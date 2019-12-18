Oracle Dodges Suit Over Improper Sales Practices

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 2:06 PM EST) -- Software giant Oracle Corp. escaped a proposed class action accusing it of using coercive sales tactics to drive revenue growth for its cloud storage product after a California federal judge wasn’t convinced by shareholders that Oracle tried to cover up inflated financial prospects. Although U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dismissed the suit Tuesday, she offered investors the chance to amend their complaint and address the lack of specificity regarding alleged company misstatements about its sales figures and practices. "The court agrees that the factual allegations in the [complaint] do not paint the picture that plaintiff describes,” the judge said. “Furthermore,...

