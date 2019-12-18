Robbins Geller Seeks $132M For $1B REIT Settlement

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:32 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP on Tuesday asked a New York federal judge for more than $132 million for its work brokering a $1 billion settlement for investors who had accused the real estate investment trust formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties of misreporting its financial situation, causing its stock to drop. The firm, which was lead counsel in the stock-drop case against the company — renamed Vereit in 2015 — requested $127 million in attorney fees, or about 12.4% of the $1.03 billion settlement it negotiated for the proposed class. The firm also asked for $5,164,550 to cover the costs,...

