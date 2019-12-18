Ex-Legal Chief Says Cognizant Withholding Defense Atty Fees

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- Data technology firm Cognizant is flouting its obligations under an employment agreement to pay for its former chief legal officer’s defense against foreign bribery charges, the attorney told a Delaware court Monday. Steven Schwartz was indicted in February alongside former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. President Gordon Coburn over their alleged involvement in bribing an Indian official to secure a permit to build Cognizant’s office in Chennai. In a Delaware chancery court suit, Schwartz now claims the company is shirking an indemnification agreement by cutting off fees for one of his three defense firms. According to the Delaware complaint, one of Cognizant’s...

