Shoddy Jury Instructions Score NJ Motorist New Trial

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court overturned a trial verdict over a car crash in which one driver was hit while turning left through an intersection, saying Wednesday the jury was wrongly denied proper instructions about New Jersey law. The case arises from a crash in June 2015 in which driver Andrew Richmond, on a green light, stopped and checked whether anyone was coming from the opposite direction, then proceeded to turn left. While turning left he was hit by driver Derek Khorozian, coming from the opposite direction. The two then sued each other. The jury found 70% of liability for the...

