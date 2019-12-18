Okla. Justices Reject Tax On Tribal Gaming Machines

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:18 PM EST) -- Oklahoma’s tax assessment on video gaming equipment leased by a non-Native-American company to the Cherokee Nation for use in its casinos is preempted by federal law, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled. The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a state district court erred when it upheld Rogers County's ad valorem tax assessment on electronic gaming equipment leased by Video Gaming Technologies Inc. to Cherokee Nation Entertainment. The court disagreed with the lower court’s finding that the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act did not preempt the ad valorem tax. “Due to the comprehensive nature of IGRA's regulations on gaming, the federal...

