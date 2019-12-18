Enviros' Challenge Of NY Pipeline Permit Moot, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:01 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday ended an environmental group's challenge of a New York state water permit issued for a gas pipeline project, saying the case is moot because the project is now up and running. A week after hearing oral arguments in the Delaware Riverkeeper Network's fight against a New York state permit for Millennium Pipeline Co.'s eight-mile Eastern System Upgrade project, a Second Circuit panel said the challenge is moot because the project has been built and is in service. Coverage under a Clean Water Act permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation is no longer required, the...

