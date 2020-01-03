SBA's Proposal Would Help Small Business Teaming

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Federal contractors can finally look forward to simplified small-business mentor-protege programs, but also must become keenly aware of wide-ranging changes affecting certain 8(a) business development and Native American-owned programs, new recertification requirements for certain multiple award contracts, or MACs, and small-business joint ventures. On Nov. 8, 2019, the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a proposed rule announcing its intent to merge its 8(a) Business Development and “All Small” Mentor-Protege programs, in addition to, inter alia, proposing revisions to some of its size and socioeconomic status recertification requirements.[1] This proposed merger is welcome news for small-business contractors, as navigating the various requirements...

