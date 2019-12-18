Dynamex Drivers Reach $400K Deal In Misclassification Row

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- Dynamex will pay $400,000 to end claims that it misclassified a class of drivers who delivered packages for Google through a scheme run by the courier service, according to a bid for preliminary approval of the proposed settlement filed by the class in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday. Under the proposed deal, the class of about 100 drivers will split $231,667 through pro rata shares based on the amount of their alleged damages stemming from their claim that Dynamex Operations East Inc. failed the first prong of Massachusetts’ "ABC test," which makes it difficult for employers to classify workers as independent contractors....

