Consumer Protection Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The next year could be filled with significant decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court, with the justices considering petitions dealing with standing in regard to privacy violations and the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Board. Here, Law360 rounds up some of the cases worth paying attention to in 2020. Privacy Standing at the High Court Consumer protection attorneys are closely watching the Supreme Court to see whether the justices will take up Facebook’s challenge to the Ninth Circuit panel ruling that preserved a class action over its face-scanning practices, allowing the case to proceed to...

