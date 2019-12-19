'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Parents Awarded $8.1M Over Fatal Fall

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- Shoddy safety planning by an AMC unit and the production company of “The Walking Dead” were largely to blame for a stuntman’s fatal on-camera fall, a Georgia jury found on Thursday in awarding roughly $8.1 million to the stuntman's parents. After deliberating for roughly two days after a weeklong trial, the Lawrenceville jury returned with a verdict in favor of Susan and Hagen Bernecker, the parents of stuntman John Bernecker, who died at age 33 after performing a fall off a 20-foot-high balcony during a filmed rehearsal in July 2017. Bernecker’s parents had alleged that the stuntman’s fatal head injury, suffered...

