Long Road Remains Ahead After Hurricane Takings Ruling

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:48 PM EST) -- Litigation over Hurricane Harvey flooding could inch closer to settlement after a finding the government is liable for some of the Houston property losses, but much more litigation is on the horizon in the multifaceted case, with a likely appeal, damages trial and class certification bid still to come. A little more than two years after the destructive and deadly storm rocked the Texas Gulf Coast, U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for some of the Houston-area homes destroyed by floods. He ruled the Corps must compensate...

