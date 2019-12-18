Ex-WorldCom CEO Secures Early Release From Prison

Law360, New York (December 18, 2019, 10:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal court on Wednesday ordered former WorldCom CEO Bernard J. Ebbers freed from federal prison after serving 13 years of a 25-year sentence for one of the largest accounting scandals in history, a decision that followed his petition for compassionate release under the First Step Act. At an afternoon hearing, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni in Manhattan said she would order Ebbers’ release, after the former executive, 78, petitioned the court for an early release, citing his advanced age and poor health. While Judge Caproni said she would soon issue a written decision explaining her reasoning, she...

