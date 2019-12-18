Allergan Breast Implant Risk MDL Heading To NJ

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday sent four suits alleging that Allergan hid the cancer risks of its textured breast implants to federal court in New Jersey, where the company is headquartered. The JPML said that sending the four proposed class actions alleging the company concealed links between a rare form of cancer and its breast implants to New Jersey makes sense because Allergan’s principal place of business is in New Jersey and that’s also where significant evidence and witnesses are located. The panel assigned the MDL to U.S. Judge Brian R. Martinotti. The suits allege that Allergan used...

