Warren, Gardner Aim To Lift Pot Biz Ban On Citizenship, Loans

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:26 PM EST) -- U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo., announced two bills Wednesday aimed at lifting federal prohibitions on those working in the legal cannabis industry from applying for naturalization and seeking home loans. One bill would remove participation in legal cannabis businesses from a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services list of activities that automatically bar naturalization. The other would prohibit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from denying veterans VA-backed home loans because they earned income from lawful cannabis businesses. USCIS issued guidance in April explaining that because cannabis is a Schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act, those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS