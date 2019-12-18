7th Circ. Says Instagram Names Can't Establish Cert.

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:51 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled on Wednesday that an Illinois federal court was right to deny class certification to an Instagram user who claimed Groupon violated a Prairie State publicity statute when it pulled photos from her account for advertising. The three-judge appeals panel said lead plaintiff Christine Dancel hadn't shown that her case centered on a question common to all Instagram users who had their pictures used by Groupon. In this case, they rejected her argument that all Instagram usernames constitute part of a person's identity under the Illinois Right of Publicity Act, which bars companies from using aspects of an...

