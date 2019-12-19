Feds Want 15 Years For Convicted Insys Founder

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 11:39 AM EST) -- Federal prosecutors say Insys’ founder should spend 15 years in prison after being convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe opioids, the longest recommended term in a spate of sentencing memoranda countered by bids for a year or less in jail from the founder and six others. Onetime billionaire John Kapoor, who founded Insys Therapeutics Inc. and allegedly spearheaded the company’s scheme to pad the pockets of doctors so they would prescribe more and higher doses of Insys’ fentanyl spray, Subsys, and his six former underlings all received lengthy sentence recommendations from Boston prosecutors in filings Wednesday night. Former Insys executives Michael...

