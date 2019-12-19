Facebook Out $26.5M As Lithuanian Scammer Gets 5 Years

Law360, New York (December 19, 2019, 1:04 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a Lithuanian man with five years in prison Thursday for his role in a phishing scam that stole $99 million from Facebook and $23 million from Google, citing the 51-year-old's attempt to cooperate in a case that has left Facebook unable to recover $26.5 million. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels shaved considerable time from official guidelines that called for a prison term of about nine years for Evaldas Rimasauskas, citing what was characterized as an attempt to cooperate with U.S. investigators by the defendant that has not borne fruit. "I think that this was a...

