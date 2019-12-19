Google Gets Location Tracking Privacy Suit Tossed For Now

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action alleging Google illegally tracked and stored users' private location information without consent, saying the users haven't properly alleged Google violated the state's privacy laws but giving them a chance to try again on some of their claims. In his order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila dismissed with prejudice claims that Google's capturing and recording of smartphone users' location data through apps and software violated California's Invasion of Privacy Act. The judge also dismissed with leave to amend claims that Google's data collection violated the state constitution and users' common...

