Mo. High Court Nixes Kan. City Chiefs' Taxes On Field Revamp

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The Kansas City Chiefs aren't liable for nearly $1 million in sales and use taxes on items used to renovate their football stadium, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, finding the team wasn't the purchaser of the goods in dispute. The Missouri Supreme Court said Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs aren't liable for sales and use tax on items used to renovate Arrowhead Stadium. (AP) In a unanimous decision, the state's highest court vacated a $677,000 use tax assessment and $253,000 sales tax assessment, plus interest, levied against the National Football League franchise that stemmed from $13.5 million in purchases related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS