Florida Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Following what was widely viewed as a highly productive first year in power for Florida's governor, House speaker and Senate president, lawyers and government specialists say the stage appears set for them to seek further gains in priority areas of healthcare, transportation and the environment, and take on a variety of challenging additional issues including teacher salaries, legal reforms and even gaming in 2020. Election years tend to feature less ambitious agendas, and a solid budget outlook for 2020 is tempered by state economists' less rosy long-term projections, but experts said those circumstances also offer incentives to get along and that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS