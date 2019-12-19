Music Labels Defeat Cox To The Tune Of $1B In Pirating Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 8:52 PM EST) -- Sony, Universal, Warner and other major music labels won a $1 billion verdict against Cox Communications on Thursday when a Virginia federal jury found that the telecom behemoth turned a blind eye to the pirating of more than 10,000 musical works. The Atlanta-based internet service provider is being held liable for illegal downloads by its users. (AP) On only the second day of deliberations following a 12-day trial, the jury decided that Cox is responsible for willful vicarious and contributory copyright infringement to the tune of $99,830.29 for each of the 10,017 works infringed, yielding the $1 billion total. Cox said...

