Weinstein Can't Escape Actress' Sex Trafficking Claim

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge rejected Harvey Weinstein’s bid to toss a sex trafficking claim brought by an actress who said the disgraced filmmaker sexually assaulted her after enticing her with career prospects, but tossed her negligence claim against Weinstein’s brother. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams said in Thursday’s opinion and order that actress Wedil David’s sex trafficking claim is valid because she adequately alleged Weinstein used the false promise of career opportunities in his assault, meeting the “commercial sex act” requirement of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. David added the claim in her third amended complaint against the Hollywood mogul,...

