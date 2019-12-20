Calif. Jury Awards Record $70.5M In Big Rig Collision Suit

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:45 PM EST) -- A California state jury has awarded a Kern County record $70.5 million in a suit accusing a transportation company's truck driver of causing an auto collision that resulted in brain injuries for two members of the same family. Following a 12-day trial, the Kern County Superior Court jury on Dec. 18 put Rai Transport Inc. and its driver Amarjit Aulakh on the hook for the massive verdict in connection with an August 2017 auto collision. The suit accuses Aulakh of negligently running a red light at an intersection in Bakersfield and T-boning an SUV driven by Tomasa Cuevas, which caused the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS