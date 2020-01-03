Commerce Rules May Heighten Network Security Enforcement

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- On Nov. 27, 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce published sweeping new rules that stand to give the secretary of commerce broad authority to review and prohibit, or restrict certain transactions involving information and communications technology and services, or ICTS, where a country designated as a foreign adversary is involved. The proposed regulations are far reaching and stand to impact a wide range of industries, as the ICTS sector is integrated into just about every significant U.S. industry imaginable, whether through the use of telecommunications and internet service providers, or ICTS hardware and equipment. While there are still a number of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS