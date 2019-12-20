FleetCor Charged Millions In Hidden Fees, FTC Says

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission sued publicly traded FleetCor Technologies Inc. on Friday, accusing the fuel card services company of employing false advertising techniques and charging hundreds of millions of dollars to unwitting customers via hidden fees that “exceeded any savings otherwise obtained using FleetCor’s cards.” The FTC charged Atlanta-based FleetCor and its CEO, Ronald Clarke, with deception and unfair practices in violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act, stating that Clarke and his company made false promises about saving on fuel costs in order to lure in customers and then charged those customers unauthorized fees. “After sign up, FleetCor has charged...

