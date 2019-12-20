With H-2B Visas Scarce, New Lottery Spurs Employer Anxiety

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's new randomized lottery for H-2B guest worker visas has lifted some pressure off immigration lawyers, but attorneys say that the system's unpredictability and the fierce competition for visas has seasonal employers on edge. For the first time, employers looking to hire seasonal workers in nonagricultural industries, like landscaping, construction and hospitality, will submit their requests over a three-day period in January in a new DOL system that will process them in a random order, rather than first come, first served. The new system will take some strain off of the attorneys filing these labor requests, after...

