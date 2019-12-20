Feds Rip Michael Cohen's Bid To Reduce Prison Term

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:03 PM EST) -- New York federal prosecutors pushed back Thursday against a bid by President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to reduce his prison sentence in light of his cooperation with various authorities, saying there’s no evidence he provided substantial assistance to the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office. Cohen was sentenced last year to three years in prison for a “smorgasbord” of crimes, including paying off two women who said they had affairs with the president, lying to Congress about Russia and dodging taxes on $4.1 million of income. The dispute over his sentence comes in response to Cohen’s Dec. 11 filing of a Rule 35...

