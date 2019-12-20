NLRB Accuses Chipotle Of Suppressing Union Drive In NYC

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:51 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill for allegedly suppressing organizing efforts in two Manhattan restaurants by threatening to fire workers for supporting Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, the union said Friday. New York City NLRB office director John Walsh Jr. issued a consolidated complaint on Dec. 12 accusing the fast-casual chain of violating the National Labor Relations Act, alleging it made good on its threats in at least one instance by firing worker Cruz Pacheco shortly after she complained about her working conditions, which is considered organizing. The NLRB brings cases in response to charges filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS