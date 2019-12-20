Quinn Emanuel Seeks Out Of Repping Odebrecht In Bribe Suit

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP requested Friday to withdraw as counsel for Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht in a bribery lawsuit in New York federal court that ties the plummeting value of its bonds to a $3.3 billion bribery scheme. In a succinct two-page motion, attorneys with Quinn Emanuel requested withdrawal from the case and named attorneys with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as their successors in DoubleLine Capital's suit accusing Odebrecht SA of paying government officials in Brazil and "at least 12 other countries" to help its subsidiary Construtora Norberto Odebrecht SA obtain public construction contracts. Both parties have...

