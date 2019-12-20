PG&E Customer Files $2.5B Class Complaint Over Outages

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- A customer of bankrupt utility provider Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed a proposed class action late Thursday in the company's Chapter 11 case seeking more than $2.5 billion in damages related to planned power outages enacted by PG&E in the fall of 2019. In the complaint, customer Anthony Gantner said PG&E's safety record over the past 40 years has been an "abomination," and that the company's alleged failure to properly maintain its power transmission lines caused wildfires that led the company to impose planned blackouts that affected 800,000 customers in Northern and Central California. The blackouts began in October and...

