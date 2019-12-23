Zetia Buyers' Lose Antitrust Claims Against Merck, Glenmark

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 2:45 PM EST) -- Drug wholesalers and retailers alleging Merck, Glenmark and Par Pharmaceuticals were part of a conspiracy to keep generic versions of cholesterol drug Zetia off the market can't sue Merck and Glenmark for overcharges they purportedly paid for Glenmark's generic, a Virginia federal judge ruled. Citing the direct purchaser rule handed down in Illinois Brick — which says antitrust suits are permitted only between neighbors on the distribution chain — U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith on Friday found that the two groups of buyers can’t hold Merck and Glenmark liable for overcharges on generic medication ezetimibe because they made them through Par. ...

