Misuse Of Inverse Ratio Copyright Rule Continues In 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- This fall, in a much-anticipated en banc hearing, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit considered the fate of one of classic rock’s iconic anthems, "Stairway to Heaven." Michael Skidmore — suing as the trustee of the estate of the deceased lead singer of a band called Spirit — appealed a jury verdict finding that Led Zeppelin did not infringe Spirit’s song "Taurus" in creating "Stairway to Heaven." A Ninth Circuit panel reversed,[1] and Led Zeppelin petitioned for rehearing en banc. Front and center in the en banc hearing was whether Skidmore should have been able to play recordings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS