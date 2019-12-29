D.C. Circ. Won't Let Fishing Groups Sink Offshore Monument

Law360 (December 29, 2019, 12:32 AM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed the right of U.S. presidents to create offshore national monuments, rejecting an attempt by fishing groups to halt an eventual commercial fishing ban off the coast of Cape Cod. A unanimous three-judge panel said the Supreme Court has "consistently held" the federal Antiquities Act allows presidents to designate monuments not only on surface land, but on "submerged lands and the waters associated with them." The court rejected argument from the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association and other groups fighting former president Barack Obama's protection of an area in the Atlantic Oceanon the ground the ocean isn't considered...

