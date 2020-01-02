Munger Bros. Strikes $3.75M Deal To End Migrants' Labor Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- A group of migrant farmworkers has clinched early approval of a $3.75 million deal with blueberry giant Munger Bros. and a Mexican visa processing center to resolve the workers' claims that a Washington state farm mistreated them. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour gave an initial stamp of approval to the proposed settlement, forcing the defendants to pony up $3.75 million, with about $2.93 million going toward the migrant guestworkers in the class action and the rest going toward attorney fees. The judge's order eliminates the need for a trial over the alleged labor abuses that had...

