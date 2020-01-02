Paul Weiss Advises American Tower On $523M Deal In Africa

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 2:44 PM EST) -- American Tower, advised by Paul Weiss, has agreed to buy stakes in joint ventures in Ghana and Uganda for $523 million from South African telecommunications company MTN Group, the companies said Thursday, a move meant to strengthen American Tower's position in Africa. The transaction sees Boston-based American Tower Corp. picking up 49% equity holdings in MTN's joint ventures in the two African countries, according to a statement. It comes on the same day American Tower revealed the closing of its previously announced agreement to buy Eaton Towers Holding Ltd. The deal with MTN is subject to regulatory approval and is expected...

