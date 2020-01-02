Experian Agrees To Pay $24M To Payday Loan Customers

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- A class of more than 100,000 payday loan customers reached a $24 million cash settlement Tuesday to end allegations that consumer-reporting giant Experian threatened customers' credit history by reporting debts on disputed loans. The deal is "one of the largest in history relating to inaccurate reporting violations under the Fair Credit Reporting Act," attorneys representing members of the class wrote in a memo supporting the motion for preliminary approval. If approved, the $24 million settlement fund will be used to make automatic payments to each of the participating members of the class without the need to file a claim. Georgia resident...

