2019 Wraps Up With A Bang For California Employers

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- California federal courts were busy in the waning days of 2019, blocking a state law barring businesses from forcing workers to arbitrate employment claims, granting the trucking industry a temporary reprieve from a law making it harder to classify workers as independent contractors, and playing host to what could be a blockbuster new lawsuit from Uber. Last year's final 48 hours saw judges issue temporary restraining orders altogether blocking A.B. 51, which makes it a crime for California employers to make workers file disputes in arbitration instead of court, and carving truckers out of A.B. 5, which makes it harder for...

