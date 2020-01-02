Tribe's Dispute Over Restoration Of Alamo Thrown Out

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed a Native American tribe's suit claiming the organization in charge of restoring the Alamo excluded it from advising on the site's restoration, finding the tribe's claims were not detailed enough and some state agencies qualified for immunity. U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia ruled in favor of the Alamo Trust Inc. — a private, nonprofit Texas corporation — the city of San Antonio and state agencies, holding that the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation did not prove that its alleged injuries were caused by actions taken by specific defendants. The tribe's claims were lodged generally against the six named...

