Hilton Hotel Operator Can't Redo $1.4M Injury Trial

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has blocked a Hilton hotel operator’s bid to retry a case that ended in a $1.43 million verdict for a woman injured by a falling lobby television, finding jurors were free to selectively weigh expert medical opinions when tallying an award. The panel also found in an unpublished opinion Tuesday that hotel operator RLJ Development LLC was slow to the punch when it sought to strike expert testimony from a general contractor who said the TV console that fell on plaintiff Charlene Diemandezi and injured her arm wasn’t properly secured. The extent of Diemandezi’s injuries was...

