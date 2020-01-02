Prosthetic Leg Didn’t Worsen Slip-And-Fall, Neb. Panel Says

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A college wrestling coach didn’t prove that having a prosthetic leg made his injuries worse in a burger joint slip-and-fall, so he can’t get a redo on a $95,000 verdict in his favor, a Nebraska appeals court found. Dock Kelly III didn’t prove that he had a preexisting condition that was exacerbated by his fall at Burger Star Restaurant in Omaha, the three-judge panel said Tuesday. As a result, the lower court rightly refused to give the jury instructions about aggravating preexisting injuries, the opinion said. Kelly fell on a wet floor in the restaurant while traveling for a wrestling tournament...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS